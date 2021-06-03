Highlights
Stay updated with our latest research, insights and releases.
Group Research
We help your business make sense of credit, foreign exchange, interest rates and commodity markets.Read more
Treasury Prism
Experience the world's first online treasury and cash management simulation platform.Access now
Group Research
We help your business make sense of credit, foreign exchange, interest rates and commodity markets.Read more
Treasury Prism
Experience the world's first online treasury and cash management simulation platform.Access now
On 3 June 2021, President J. Biden issued Executive Order (“EO”) 14032, superseding EO 13959 of 12 November 2020. EO 14032, which takes effect on 2 August 2021, prohibits US persons from investing in securities or derivatives thereof from firms listed as Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies (“CMICs”). The list of CMICs can be found on the US Department of the Treasury’s website.
Although stipulated to apply only to US persons, our brokers/custodian banks may impose restrictions and requirements to comply with their internal policies. For more information, please contact your RM/BusinessCare. Read More