On 3 June 2021, President J. Biden issued Executive Order (“EO”) 14032, superseding EO 13959 of 12 November 2020. EO 14032, which takes effect on 2 August 2021, prohibits US persons from investing in securities or derivatives thereof from firms listed as Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies (“CMICs”). The list of CMICs can be found on the US Department of the Treasury’s website.



Although stipulated to apply only to US persons, our brokers/custodian banks may impose restrictions and requirements to comply with their internal policies. For more information, please contact your RM/BusinessCare. Read More